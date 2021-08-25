American Cancer Society mandates vaccine for all staff

All full- and part-time staff at the American Cancer Society will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the organization said Aug. 24. This comes one day after Pfizer received full FDA approval for its shot Aug. 23.

The mandate does not apply to ACS volunteers or program participants.

"When it comes to the evidence around the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no question the vaccines are safe and effective at mitigating severe illness," the statement said. "We know this because for more than a century the American Cancer Society has been guided by scientific evidence in all we do."

ACS joins a growing number of healthcare organizations that have implemented vaccine mandates for employees.



Nearly 52 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of Aug. 24.