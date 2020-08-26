8 oncologists on the move

These eight oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last four weeks:

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles selected Steven Grossman, MD, PhD, as its inaugural cancer physician-in-chief, effective Sept. 15.



Sidra Khalid, MD, joined Memorial Physician Clinics-The Medical Oncology Group in Gulfport, Miss.

Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health welcomed Brandon Mullins, MD, to the medical team at Ravenel Oncology Center in Martinsville, Va.



Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Patrick Hwu, MD, president and CEO, effective Nov. 10.

Alton (Ill.) Memorial Hospital added medical oncologist David Sumoza, MD, to its medical staff where he will oversee the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center.

Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD, a surgical oncologist, joined the Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology, a Tenet Florida Physician Services medical practice in Hialeah.

Tanja Gruber, MD, PhD, was appointed director of the Bass Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health.

Nilesh Vora, MD, was named medical director of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute in Long Beach, Calif.

