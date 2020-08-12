Dr. Steven Grossman appointed 1st chief cancer physician of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles selected Steven Grossman, MD, PhD, as its inaugural cancer physician-in-chief, effective Sept. 15.

In his new role, Dr. Grossman will oversee oncology services and partner with academic and clinical leaders to develop models of multidisciplinary care. He will also serve as a professor of medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Los Angeles.

Dr. Grossman comes to USC Norris from Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, where he served as deputy director and held the Dianne Nunnally Hoppes endowed chair in cancer research.

He is a past recipient of a research scholar award from the American Cancer Society and a Howard Temin Award in cancer research from the National Cancer Institute.

