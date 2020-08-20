Moffitt Cancer Center names new CEO

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has named Patrick Hwu, MD, president and CEO, effective Nov. 10, Moffitt announced Aug. 20.

Dr. Hwu is a world-renowned tumor immunologist with more than three decades of oncology experience. He currently serves as the division head of cancer medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"Dr. Hwu is truly a cancer visionary ready to elevate Moffitt to even greater success," Tim Adams, chair of Moffitt's Institute Board of Directors, said in a news release. "Drawing from his innovative cancer research, quality patient care and extensive leadership experience, Dr. Hwu will no doubt continue to help Moffitt in our pursuit of dynamic growth and groundbreaking work."

Before assuming his current role, Dr. Hwu was chair of the department of sarcoma medical oncology at MD Anderson and co-director of MD Anderson's Center for Cancer Immunology Research. During his 17-year tenure at MD Anderson, he also was the first chair of the department of melanoma medical oncology.

Dr. Hwu earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed an oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute.

