Dr. Tanja Gruber named director of Stanford Children's center for childhood cancer, blood diseases

Tanja Gruber, MD, PhD, was appointed director of the Bass Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health.

Dr. Gruber also was named division chief of hematology, oncology and stem cell transplantation and regenerative medicine at the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine and associate director for childhood cancer at the Stanford Cancer Institute.

Most recently, Dr. Gruber served as an associate member of the molecular oncology division at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she also ran a research laboratory and national clinical trials.

Dr. Gruber completed her residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Children's Hospital Los Angeles before joining St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

