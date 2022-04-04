8 oncologists on the move

The following oncologists joined new practices or organizations in the last few weeks:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

New York City-based Staten Island University Hospital appointed Chika Madu, MD, its new chair of radiation oncology.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has appointed Dorothy Graves, PhD, as assistant vice president and associate director for administration.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America has appointed Ajaz Khan, MD, enterprise chair of the department of medical oncology and medical oncologist at its Chicago location.

New York City-based Albert Einstein Cancer Center has named Ulrich Steidl, MD, PhD, its deputy director.

New York City-based Albert Einstein Cancer Center has named Adebola Adedimeji, PhD, its first associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion.

New York City-based Albert Einstein Cancer Center has named H. Dean Hosgood, PhD, co-leader of the center's cancer epidemiology, prevention and control research program.

Northwell Health Cancer Institute has welcomed Gizelka David-West, MD, a gynecologic oncologist, to its teams at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., River Journal Online reported March 29.

Cleveland Clinic has appointed J. Joseph Melenhorst, PhD, the director of its new cell therapy and immuno-engineering program and vice chair of its center for immunotherapy and precision immuno-oncology