Bronx, N.Y.-based Albert Einstein Cancer Center made three new leadership appointments March 29.

The three appointments:

1. Ulrich Steidl, MD, PhD, has been named deputy director.

2. Adebola Adedimeji, PhD, has been named the center's first associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

3. H. Dean Hosgood, PhD, has been named co-leader of the center's cancer epidemiology, prevention, and control research program.