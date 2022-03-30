U of Miami cancer center names assistant VP

Dorothy Graves, PhD, has joined the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as assistant vice president and associate director for administration.

Dr. Graves was appointed to the roles early this year, according to a March 17 news release.

At Sylvester, which was awarded a National Cancer Institute designation in 2019, Dr. Graves is responsible for facilitating clinical research, faculty recruitment, and cancer research education and training, among other tasks.

Dr. Graves previously served as associate director for administration at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute in Little Rock.