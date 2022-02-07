5 recent cancer partnerships

Here are five oncology-related partnerships Becker's has formed since Jan. 25:

1. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has entered a two-year research collaboration with Dyve Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotech company, to evaluate the company's systemic buffering agent in various cancer laboratory models.

2. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope now has one of the largest footprints in cancer research and treatment after it completed its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient centers.

3. Cancer prevention, screening and survivorship resources will be cross-shared on American Cancer Society and American Society of Clinical Oncology patient and consumer education websites, the organizations said Feb. 1.

4. Moffitt Cancer Center is the newest member of Employer Direct Healthcare in Dallas, a company offering self-funded employers turnkey solutions for specialty care.

5. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Scarborough, Maine-based New England Cancer Specialists its first affiliate member in Maine, the institute said Jan. 25.