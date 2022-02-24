4 recent moves from the American Cancer Society

Here are four announcements from the American Cancer Society reported by Becker's since Feb. 11:

1. The American Cancer Society awarded over $16 million in grants to establish cancer health equity research centers at minority-serving institutions of higher learning across the country, the organization said Feb. 24.

2. The organization's National Consortium for Cancer Screening and Care outlined nine recommendations to bring screening rates back to pre-pandemic levels in a Feb. 16 report.

3. The organization will be launching two national roundtables — one focused on cervical cancer, the other breast cancer — to connect leading organizations and experts.

4. Breast cancer has replaced lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer death among African American women, according to a report from the organization published Feb. 10 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.