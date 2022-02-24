4 schools share $16M to build cancer equity research centers

The American Cancer Society awarded over $16 million in grants to establish cancer health equity research centers at minority-serving institutions of higher learning across the country, the organization said Feb. 24.

The inaugural cohort of institutions are: the University of Arizona's Board of Regents; the University of Illinois at Chicago; Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine and Washington, D.C.-based Howard University. Each institution received a four-year grant of $4.08 million.

"Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it does not affect everyone equally," stated Tawana Johnson-Thomas, senior vice president and chief diversity officer for the American Cancer Society. "Many barriers can impact a person's ability to prevent, find, trea, and survive cancer. This funding will allow the cancer health equity research centers [CHERC] to target cancer health disparities unique to a local or regional community."