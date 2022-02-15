4 recent leadership changes at Yale Cancer Center 

Yale Cancer Center recently made several leadership changes.

Here are four recent appointments reported by Becker's since Jan. 26:

1. Roy Herbst, MD, was named inaugural deputy director of clinical affairs at the center and New Haven, Conn.-based Smilow Cancer Hospital, the center said Feb. 10.

2. Mark Lemmon, PhD, was appointed deputy director.

3. Daniel C. DiMaio, MD, PhD, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz professor of genetics and professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry and of therapeutic radiology, was named senior adviser to the director.

4. Megan King, PhD, associate professor of cell biology and of molecular, cellular, and development biology, was named associate director for basic science.