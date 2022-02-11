Yale Cancer Center makes 3 leadership appointments

Yale Cancer Center named three new leaders Feb. 10.

The three appointments:

1. Mark Lemmon, PhD, has been appointed deputy director. He is a professor of pharmacology, professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry and co-director of the Cancer Biology Institute.

2. Daniel C. DiMaio, MD, PhD, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz professor of genetics and professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry and of therapeutic radiology, has been named senior adviser to the director.

3. Megan King, PhD, associate professor of cell biology and of molecular, cellular, and development biology, has been named associate director for basic science.