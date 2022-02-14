Yale Cancer Center names first deputy director of clinical affairs 

Yale Cancer Center appointed Roy Herbst, MD, its inaugural deputy director of clinical affairs at the center and New Haven, Conn.-based Smilow Cancer Hospital, the center said last week.

Dr. Herbst also serves as chief of the section of medical oncology and associate cancer center director for translational research.

"Dr. Herbst and I will work closely together on all aspects of our clinical programs to ensure our future success," Eric Winer, MD, director of Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital stated in a Feb. 10 news release from the center. "Given Dr. Herbst’s long-standing commitment to the integration of clinical, translational and basic research programs, he is uniquely qualified for this position."