4 recent cancer center openings, constructions

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have opened new cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Feb. 3.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Mount Sinai Medical Center is building a 200,000-square-foot cancer center on its main campus in Miami Beach, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, South Florida Hospital News reported March 7.

2. Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare opened a four-story, 144,000-square-foot cancer center March 1.

3. Gilbert, Ariz.-based Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center has launched a 2,852-square-foot cancer therapeutics research institute, according to a Feb. 10. report.

4. The University of Chicago Medicine on Feb. 3 said it is planning a $633 million, 500,000-square-foot freestanding clinical cancer center, which will be the city's first. If approved, construction will begin in 2023 and the building slated to open in 2026.