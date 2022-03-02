UNC Rex opens new cancer center 

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare opened a new cancer center March 1.

The four-story, 144,000-square-foot building is located across the street from the system's main campus. New services offered will include a Quality of Life Clinic with a variety of services to support patients and their families. The facility will also offer new infusion and radiation treatment services.

"This new cancer center will help us fulfill our mission to provide excellent care for all of our patients and their families for generations to come," said Ernie Bovio, UNC Rex president. "We are proud of the teams that worked together to make this facility a reality."