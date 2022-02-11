Banner MD Anderson opens cancer therapeutics research institute

Gilbert, Ariz.-based Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center launched a cancer therapeutics research institute, AZBigMedia reported Feb. 10.

The facility is a 2,852-square-foot unit in an existing shelled area at theBanner Gateway Medical Center campus. Collaborative projects will include experts from Banner MD Anderson, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and other national and regional partners.

"With this unit, Banner MD Anderson is furthering its position to become the premier clinical cancer research program in Phoenix and throughout the Southwest," said Tomislav Dragovich, MD, division chief of clinical research at Banner MD Anderson.