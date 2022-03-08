Mount Sinai Medical Center to build cancer center in Miami Beach

Mount Sinai Medical Center will launch a cancer center on its main campus in Miami Beach, South Florida Hospital News reported March 7.

Construction of the 200,000-square-foot Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Steven Hochwald, MD, a pancreatic and gastrointestinal surgical oncologist, will serve as the center's director.

"With cancer incidences in South Florida expected to rise 12 percent by the end of the decade, the Bramans have made a truly transformational gift to our community that will expand access for all those who seek care," Mark Hildebrandt, chairman of the board of trustees of Mount Sinai Medical Center, told the publication.

"As pillars in South Florida, the Bramans continue to make an indelible impact through their generous contributions and engagements, and this is no exception. Throughout the years, their collective efforts continue to build a stronger, healthier community for all," Mr. Hildebrandt said.