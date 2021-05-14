3 notes on oncologists' compensation in 2020

Oncologists saw an average income of $403,000 in 2020 — an increase from $377,000 in 2019, according to Medscape's latest oncologist compensation report published May 14.

A total of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians across all specialties responded to the survey, which was conducted Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11.

While the average income for oncologists grew, 35 percent of respondents reported some decline in compensation.

Nearly 8 in 10 oncologists (79 percent) feel they are fairly compensated, up from 67 percent last year.

To view the full report, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.