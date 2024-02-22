27 institutions cleared to offer new advanced melanoma therapy

Erica Carbajal -

The FDA recently approved the first tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy to treat advanced melanoma, and 27 institutions have so far been authorized to deliver the treatment. 

Federal regulators approved Amtagvi — made my Iovance Biotherapeutic — Feb. 16 to treat adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, which is when the cancer cannot be surgically removed or has spread to other parts of the body. It is the first cell therapy approved to treat solid tumors. 

The one-time treatment involves extracting T cells from a patient's own tumor, multiplying them in a laboratory and reinfusing them into the patient in an "activated" state to attack the cancer. 

Below is a list of hospitals that have been authorized to offer the treatment, with more expected to be added over time: 

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago

University of Chicago Medicine 

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City 

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis

Brown Cancer Center at the University of Louisville (Ky.) 

James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus

West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh 

University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City 

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y. 

University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. 

Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Northside Hospital in Atlanta 

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. 

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City 

Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas 

Massachusetts General Cancer Center in Boston

UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

Houston Methodist Hospital 

Orlando (Fla.) Health Cancer Institute 

Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. 

Honorhealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz. 

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix 

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles 

OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore. 

UCLA Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center 

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care 

