27 institutions cleared to offer new advanced melanoma therapy

The FDA recently approved the first tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy to treat advanced melanoma, and 27 institutions have so far been authorized to deliver the treatment.
Federal regulators approved Amtagvi — made my Iovance Biotherapeutic — Feb. 16 to treat adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, which is when the cancer cannot be surgically removed or has spread to other parts of the body. It is the first cell therapy approved to treat solid tumors.
The one-time treatment involves extracting T cells from a patient's own tumor, multiplying them in a laboratory and reinfusing them into the patient in an "activated" state to attack the cancer.
Below is a list of hospitals that have been authorized to offer the treatment, with more expected to be added over time:
Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago
University of Chicago Medicine
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City
Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis
Brown Cancer Center at the University of Louisville (Ky.)
James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus
West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh
University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northside Hospital in Atlanta
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City
Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas
Massachusetts General Cancer Center in Boston
UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
Houston Methodist Hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health Cancer Institute
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.
Honorhealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles
OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore.
UCLA Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center
Stanford (Calif.) Health Care