20% of people with cancer participate in research: Fred Hutch study

In the U.S., 1 in 5 people with cancer participate in some form of clinical research, according to the first report to estimate participation levels across all types of cancer studies.

Researchers from Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society led the study, which evaluated participation in all categories of cancer studies, from treatment trials to quality-of-life studies.

Overall, nearly 22% of people with cancer participate in some form of research, according to the study, which was published April 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Three more findings:

The study found enrollment in cancer treatment trials was 7.1%, higher than previous estimate rates of up to 3%.

At National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers, enrollment in treatment trials (21.6%) was more than five times higher than at community sites (4.1%).

Biorepository clinical studies saw the highest participation rate at nearly 13%, while economic studies saw the lowest at 2.4%.

The research is based on data from a range of trial sponsors and care settings, including community hospitals, where most U.S. cancer patients receive care. Prior studies to estimate participation in cancer research were mainly derived from government-sponsored trials, researchers said.

"We know that most patients with cancer will participate in a clinical trial if given the chance, and the level of enrollment we see at NCI-designated cancer centers shows what participation can be when patients are offered trials," Mark Fleury, PhD, senior author on the study and a policy principle at the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, said in a news release.

"These findings emphasize the need to offer more patients in community settings the chance to participate, and that will require an investment in these sites that currently isn't here."

