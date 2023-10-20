UConn school of nursing gets largest gift in university's history

Storrs-based University of Connecticut School of Nursing has received a $40 million gift, a record for the university. The money will support a new facility, student scholarships, and nurse faculty education.

The gift was made by Elisabeth DeLuca, a UConn graduate and former nurse. The state of Connecticut has allocated $30 million in bond funds to support the new nursing school facility.

Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2024 with the aim of opening in time for the 2026-27 academic year. Ms. DeLuca's gift will support the nursing school in increasing enrollment from the current number of 175 students to a minimum of 250, according to an Oct. 6 news release.