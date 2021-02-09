U of Washington School of Nursing creates antiracism center

Seattle-based University of Washington School of Nursing is launching the Center for Antiracism in Nursing, citing the role nurses play in the health of individuals and communities affected by racial inequity.

"There is much work to do to become antiracist, not just as a society, but as a school, a university, a profession and a community," said Azita Emami, PhD, MSN, RN, executive dean for the nursing school. "As the cornerstone for healthcare and advocates for the communities they serve, nurses are in the ideal position to do this work. The need to end racism is long overdue and nurses must do their part."

Establishment of the center is co-led by Dr. Emami and Butch de Castro, PhD, MSN, RN, professor and associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion for the nursing school. To determine the new center's priorities, the school will hold listening sessions and establish an advisory committee.

The center will explore:

Cultivating antiracist teaching practices, academic curriculum and professional development

Promoting community-driven and partnered research

Supporting students from underrepresented and historically excluded groups

Applying antiracist principles to clinical practice, organizational operations and health-related policy

