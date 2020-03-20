Patient shoots Kentucky hospital nurse after tussle with security guards, police say

A patient at The Medical Center at Bowling Green (Ky.) allegedly shot a nurse in the leg March 17 with a hospital security guard's gun, reports the Louisville Courier Journal.

The incident occurred March 18 after 42-year-old Jeffrey Fields removed his gown in the hospital's emergency department and threatened security guards with a stool, according to an arrest report cited by the publication.

During a physical altercation with the guards, Mr. Fields allegedly fired one officer's gun while it was still in the holster. The bullet grazed a different security officer and struck a nurse in the leg, police said.

Mr. Fields was arrested March 19 and faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and resisting arrest. The injured nurse is in stable condition.

