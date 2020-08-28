New scam targets Idaho nurses, impersonates state nursing board

A new scam is targeting nurses in Idaho, according to the attorney general and state nursing board, reports NBC affiliate KTVB.

A nurse told the Idaho Board of Nursing that she received a phone call from two men, one claiming to be a board member and the other claiming to be an FBI officer. The men said her license was being suspended indefinitely and she could keep her license if she paid the board $17,500, which the men said would be given back to her at the end of the alleged investigation. A payment form was then faxed to the nurse.

The scammers are also sending letters to nurses' home addresses. The document appears to be from the nursing board and U.S. Department of Justice, and references the nurse's state identification number. The letter claims that the recipient is under investigation for drug trafficking and cannot practice until further notice.

"They're focused on Idaho nurses at a time of heightened anxiety in the medical profession," Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. "I find it particularly concerning that these scammers have included address and licensing information specific to their targets. While this information is public record, when used in this manner it makes the communication seem all that more official."

Nurses should contact IBN directly with questions regarding their state license.

