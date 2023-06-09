Ohio nursing school boasts 100% NCLEX pass rate

National Council Licensure Exam pass rates have been steadily falling in recent years but one nursing school in Ohio is bucking the trend, according to The Weirton Daily Times.

This year, every student in the practical nursing program at Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville, Ohio, passed the NCLEX. The program also has a nearly 100 percent placement rate for students after graduation, according to Jennifer Salyard, director of the school's practical nursing program.

"We are so proud of our students once again all passing the National Council Licensure Examination. This means they are ready to step into good paying jobs immediately after graduation," she told The Weirton Daily Times. "Ohio, like much of the country, is facing a nursing shortage, and nearly 100 percent of our nursing graduates are filling those positions. And many are staying right here in Northeast Ohio."

Fall enrollment is now open for the school's practical nursing program, which allows students to graduate in three semesters.