Louisiana honors nurse who went door to door and vaccinated 2,000 residents

A Louisiana nurse who vaccinated 2,000 residents through a personal door-to-door effort was recognized with a $25,000 honorarium Aug. 17, The Advocate reports.

After losing her husband to COVID-19, Carla Brown, RN, set out on a personal venture to inoculate as many people as possible. In August, she surpassed her goal of getting at least 2,000 residents vaccinated.

"All I want to do is save lives," Ms. Brown said. "All I ask is that you get vaccinated. It's no reason for nobody to die now. We have a vaccine."

Louisiana Healthcare Connections recognized Ms. Brown's efforts with a $25,000 honorarium during an Aug. 17 news conference.

"I wish we had a thousand more Nurse Carlas," Gov. John Bel Edwards said at the news conference, adding that the state's health department has also launched an initiative named after Ms. Brown. The program has so far recruited 14 nurses to follow Ms. Brown's lead in door-to-door outreach efforts.