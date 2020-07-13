9 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

3. Madison, Wis.-based American Family Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

4. Chandler, Ariz.-based Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Lake Butler (Fla.) Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Austin-based St. David's Women's Center of Texas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

8. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System seeks a regional chief nursing officer.

9. Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

