8 schools launching nursing programs 

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are eight schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is adding a family nurse practitioner program in the fall, TXK Today reported Aug. 26.

2. West Virginia Junior College in Martinsburg is expanding its hybrid nursing program, The Journal reported Aug. 25.

3. Hastings, Neb.-based Mary Lanning Healthcare and the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing are partnering on an accelerated nursing program, NBC affiliate KSNB Local 4 reported Aug. 25.

4. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is launching a three-year accelerated nursing pathway program, The Capitol List reported Aug. 25.

5. The Western New Mexico University School of Nursing in Silver City is expanding its nursing program with a $1.1 million grant, Silver City Sun News reported Aug. 25.

6. York College of Pennsylvania's nursing program is adding an online family practitioner track, PennLive reported Aug. 23.

7. Columbia (S.C.) International University is launching a Bachelor of Science in nursing program, WLTX reported Aug. 24.

8. Sandy, Utah-based Grand Canyon University launched an accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program, CBS affiliate 2KUTV reported Aug. 23.