7 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are seven schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Henderson, Nev.-based Roseman University of Health Sciences launched a doctor of nursing practice program June 2.

2. Wadley, Ala.-based Southern Union State Community College is launching an evening nursing program, ABC affiliate WTVMQ reported June 1.

3. Poplarville, Miss.-based Pearl River Community College is expanding options for students to complete an associate degree of nursing, CBS affiliate WHLT reported May 31.

4. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center is partnering with Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff on a new nursing program, KAIT8 reported May 31.

5. Troy, N.Y.-based Hudson Valley Community College is establishing a weekend nursing program, ABC affiliate News 10 reported May 30.

6. The University of La Verne (Calif.) is launching a nursing program after a $2.3 million gift, The Daily Bulletin reported May 27.

7. San Diego State University Imperial Valley is launching a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing program, it said May 26.