7 schools launching nursing programs 

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are seven schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will begin offering three accelerated courses in January, BizNewOrleans reported Aug. 10.

2. The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque is building a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence Building, KOAT Action News reported Aug. 9.

3. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health is collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing for accelerated clinicals in its Bachelor of Science in nursing program, The North Platte Telegraph reported Aug. 4.

4. Morgantown-based West Virginia Junior College and Logan Regional Medical Center are partnering on a hybrid nursing program, MetroNews reported Aug. 2.

5. Milwaukee-based Herzing University launched a School of Nursing Aug. 2.

6. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee is expanding its nursing program with three new degree tracks: nursing informatics, nursing leadership and nursing education, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Aug. 1.

7. Klamath Community College added a licensed practical nursing program, The Lake County Examiner reported Aug. 1.