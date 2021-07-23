4 reasons South Carolina nurses are leaving field

Amid both a state and national nursing shortage, more than 50 nurses talked about the profession with NBC affiliate WYFF.

There are more open positions for registered nurses than any other job in South Carolina, with 4,955 openings, according to a May data analysis by WYFF.

Why the job is difficult:

"The biggest thing I think is the burnout," said Jason Burgess, RN, an intensive care unit nurse.

"You have to be willing to work really hard," Christina Dye, RN, said.

"We are stressed. It's hard, it's hard to watch people even if you're not related to them, it's hard to watch people pass away from COVID or pneumonia or natural causes," Joslin Williams, RN, said.

One nurse said, "Patient-to-nurse ratios are unsafe," and another said, "A lack of nurses is creating unsafe, large patient assignments."

Why the job is rewarding:

"The days where you see that patient walk out who's been there for six months. Those are the days that keep you coming back," Mr. Burgess said.

"Just to have a resident or patient say, 'I just love you. I love when you're working,' That makes it better. That makes it easier," Ms. Williams said.