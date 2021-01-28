14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers
Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
1. Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
2. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
3. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services seeks a chief nursing officer.
4. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.
5. Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.
6. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
7. Greenville, S.C.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer.
8. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
9. Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
10. Pensacola-based West Florida Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
11. Grantsburg, Wis.-based Burnett Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
12. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
13. Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
14. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
