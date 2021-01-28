14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

3. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

7. Greenville, S.C.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

9. Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. Pensacola-based West Florida Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

11. Grantsburg, Wis.-based Burnett Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

13. Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

14. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

More articles on nursing:

New Jersey nursing students petition after school requires COVID-19 vaccination

$14M expansion doubles size of nursing program at U of Alabama

Nurse at New York hospital killed in snowplow accident

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.