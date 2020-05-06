10 Georgia hospitals with the best nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Georgia received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 84 percent of patients at these 10 hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

AdventHealth Gordon (Calhoun)

Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Evans Memorial Hospital (Claxton)

Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning)

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus (Saint Marys)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Tanner Medical Center-Villa Rica

