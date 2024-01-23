Oklahoma children's hospital completes $10M renovation

Bethany (Okla.) Children's Health Center debuted its $10 million renovation of its pediatric rehabilitation unit, Fox affiliate KOKH reported Jan. 22.

The renovations allow for improved comfort and freedom to those using the unit, which is designed for children with complex medical needs, according to the report. The modifications include a ZeroG 3D machine, a 3D body weight support system. It is one of only two in the world, according to the report.

Patients will be moved into the new unit in the near future. The second phase of renovations at the hospital will begin soon, officials told KOKH.