2 defendants plead guilty in $109M Medicare fraud case

Two defendants pleaded guilty to partaking in a billing scheme that defrauded more than $109 million from Medicare, the Justice Department said Jan. 20.

Colorado resident Jessica Jones and Florida resident Elizabeth Putulin each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. Ms. Jones and Ms. Putulin pleaded guilty to working with Juan Camilo Perez Buitrago to submit more than $109 million in false and fraudulent claims for durable medical equipment to Medicare. Mr. Perez pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in October 2020.

According to the Justice Department, Ms. Jones and Ms. Putulin helped Mr. Perez submit false Medicare claims by establishing shell companies that were fraudulently registered as durable medical equipment companies. The shell companies were established across more than a dozen states.

Mr. Perez's sentencing is scheduled for March 4. Ms. Jones and Ms. Putulin are scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.

