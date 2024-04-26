Tower Health beats data-sharing lawsuit

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health successfully defended against a proposed class-action lawsuit that claimed it disclosed patients' personal health information with third parties.

According to an April 24 lawsuit obtained by Bloomberg, Tower Health's website used software known as Meta Pixel on its website. The plaintiffs, Patrick Santoro and Jessica Landis, alleged that this software transmitted users' personal health information to Meta and that Tower Health did not get consent or written permission from users to share this information.

Judge John Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the plaintiffs failed to show that the information disclosed to Meta was sensitive health information.

Mr. Murphy dismissed the lawsuit.