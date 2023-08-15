Surgeon sues Maine hospital, alleging discrimination

A surgeon is suing Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the hospital's chief of surgery over alleged discrimination she faced as a female, foreign-born physician, according to Bangor Daily News.

Maria Michailidou, MD, who was born in Greece, joined the hospital as a colorectal surgeon in 2018. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 14, alleges surgery chief Brad Waddell, MD, demonstrated hostile and demeaning behavior toward Dr. Michailidou. The suit also claims the hospital encouraged leaders to instill fear in early-career physicians, especially those who were women and foreign born.

Dr. Michailidou ultimately was forced to resign after Dr. Waddell placed her on a Focused Professional Practice Evaluation to assess her ability to provide safe, high-quality care. She is seeking back pay along with compensation for her damages and lawyer fees.

"We disagree with the allegations in the complaint and will provide no further comment at this time," a Northern Light spokesperson told Bangor Daily News.