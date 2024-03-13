Seattle Children's to pay $125K to nurse in sexual harassment case

Seattle Children's Hospital has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former nurse who claimed the hospital failed, repeatedly, to adequately address her concerns, allowing the incidents to continue.

An investigation into the hospital by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found "evidence supporting a nurse's allegations that she had been subjected to sexual harassment, including unwelcome sexual comments, and a sexually charged atmosphere at work over a three-month period," a March 12 news release from the EEOC states, adding that it also found "that despite notifying her employer, Seattle Children's Hospital failed to act, allowing the harassment to persist and ultimately forcing her to resign."

Ultimately, the investigation determined that the hospital's actions, and lack thereof, were in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from discrimination and harassment related to sexual identity.

The EEOC applauded the cooperation of the hospital throughout the investigation process.

"Seattle Children's takes compliance matters seriously and appreciates the EEOC's partnership during the conciliation process to bring about a resolution," a spokesperson for the hospital shared with Becker's.

As part of the settlement, the hospital must pay $125,000 to compensate for damages and provide back pay to the former nurse.