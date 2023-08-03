Oncologist wins $39.5M in retaliation lawsuit

A jury awarded more than $39.5 million to an oncologist who accused UC San Diego of retaliation after a dispute over a $10 million donation, The Brunswick News reported Aug. 3.

Radiation oncologist Kevin Murphy, MD, treated a cancer patient who went on to donate $10 million to the UC system for cancer research. The system planned to use it as a general gift for its Moores Cancer Center, but Dr. Murphy argued the donation was meant for his clinical research on brain stimulation treatment. Eventually the money was set aside for his research, but Dr. Murphy claimed school officials thwarted his attempts to set up the trial.

The school said he violated policies, wrongly used donated funds and enriched himself and his companies. The University of California Regents, which oversees the UC system, sued Dr. Murphy for alleged fraud and breach of duty while Dr. Murphy sued them for alleged retaliation and wrongful termination.

The lawsuits were combined into a single trial that lasted eight weeks. The jury awarded Dr. Murphy roughly $9.5 million in economic damages and $30 million in additional damages. It also awarded the UC Regents about $67,000 for money Dr. Murphy earned outside the university.

UC San Diego declined the news outlet's request for comment.