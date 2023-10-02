North Dakota hospital faces retaliation lawsuit from EEOC

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin, N.D., accusing the critical access hospital of illegally discharging an African American employee after she reported racial harassment.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 29 in federal court, alleges that on May 11, 2019, Mammie Pierce reported to the hospital that a co-worker called her the "n-word," according to court documents obtained by Becker's. It also alleges that on May 17, 2019, six days later, Jacobson terminated Ms. Pierce, a certified nursing aide, in retaliation for reporting racial harassment.

Becker's reached out to Jacobson and will update the story if a comment is received.

The EEOC contends that the hospital's actions violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and seeks back pay and compensatory damages on behalf of Ms. Pierce as well as an injunction against future discrimination.