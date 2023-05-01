Missouri judge temporarily blocks gender-affirming care restrictions

A Missouri state court has temporarily blocked restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults, according to CNN.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo on May 1 temporarily stayed enforcement of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency rule targeting gender transition procedures for minors. The restrictions include prohibiting gender-affirming care unless patients have at least 15 sessions with a mental health provider and have experienced at least three consecutive years of a "medically documented, long-lasting, persistent and intense pattern of gender dysphoria."

The restrictions were slated to take effect April 27, but Ms. Ribaudo temporarily blocked enforcement of them to allow additional time to consider the issue before her May 1 ruling, according to CNN.

Enforcement of the emergency rule is now blocked until at least May 15 as a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, Lambda Legal and the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm continues, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a group of transgender people and healthcare providers, argues Mr. Bailey lacks authority to use the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act to create broad healthcare policies regulating gender-affirming treatments, according to the newspaper.



Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., has also sued Mr. Bailey over his demand for records and testimony on gender-affirming care.