Missouri hospital seeks to dismiss fired CEO's lawsuit

Officials at Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital are attempting to have dismissed aspects of a lawsuit filed against an executive and the hospital itself by its former CEO, according to a Sept. 6 Missouri Independent report.

Randall Tobler, MD, sued over slander and defamation allegations, saying it was falsely stated he embezzled $16 million from the hospital. He was fired from his position in August 2022.

Achim Hoyal, who was offered a lucrative contract to serve as interim CFO after then-CFO Michael Brandon was also terminated with Dr. Tobler, is the only executive named in the lawsuit. The hospital is not seeking to dismiss allegations it violated state law on not holding open meetings in the case, according to the newspaper report.

No charges have been filed based on the allegations against Dr. Tobler, whose attorney, Ryan Harding, said Mr. Hoyal should face consequences for the allegations against his client.

"The hospital and Hoyal shouldn't escape liability for the damage done to Tobler's reputation and accusing someone of stealing money from their employer is defamation per se," he said.

A ruling is expected next week, according to the report. Becker's has reached out to the hospital for comment.