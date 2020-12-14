MedStar hospital employee arrested, accused of setting fires at work

An employee of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville, Md., was arrested Dec. 13, on charges of starting fires on several inpatient floors over the weekend, according to CBS Local.

The fires were set Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 on several inpatient floors of the hospital, including a trash bin fire in a soiled utility room on the third floor. MedStar said it moved patients to different rooms in the hospital due to smoke and water damage.

The employee, who was identified by police as 23-year-old Emani Doretha Coclough, is being held without bond.

Ms. Coclough has been charged with five counts of second-degree malicious burning.

"We have learned that one of our own associates has been charged with causing the series of fires on our inpatient units over the weekend," a statement from MedStar reads. "We do not wish to speculate on what motivated this one individual, preferring instead to focus on the immediate actions taken by dozens of associates to ensure patient safety during these events.

The hospital said operations are continuing as usual.

More articles on healthcare industry lawsuits:

California system alleges Kaiser tried to monopolize health insurance market

Ousted California hospital CEO arrested on felony charges

ProMedica asks court to toss antitrust lawsuit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.