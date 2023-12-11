Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal VCU hospital shooting

A former VCU Health employee found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting his coworker in a hospital stairwell has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Christopher Boisseau was convicted by jury in September of the charges from the May 10 shooting of his co-worker, Ty'Quan White, in a stairwell within Richmond, Va.-based VCU Medical Center North Hospital. Mr. White died from the injuries he sustained.

On Dec. 11, Mr. Boisseau was sentenced by a Richmond Circuit Court judge to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to NBC 12.

Prosecutors claimed that the argument between the two employees started over a trash assignment. During his trial, Mr. Boisseau had claimed he used the firearm in self-defense after Mr. White allegedly reached for his pocket, where he also possessed a firearm.

VCU Health has made several changes to its security and safety resources this past year, including the installation of weapon screening devices in facilities that connect to its medical center, reduction of entry points to its hospital and outpatient facilities, and expansion of badge-controlled access points.