Man on trial for Virginia hospital shooting claims self defense

A former VCU Health employee charged in the fatal shooting of a colleague is claiming self defense, ABC affiliate WRIC reported Sept. 20.

Christopher Boisseau is pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of Ty'Quan White. Police say the two men were arguing in a stairwell at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Medical Center North Hospital before the May 10 shooting.

Mr. Boisseau's defense claimed that he feared for his life and repeatedly tried to de-escalate the altercation eight times. In Sept. 20 testimony, Mr. Boissseau said he used his gun in self-defense after Mr. White allegedly reached for his pocket where he also had a gun.

Prosecutors allege the argument started over a trash assignment and that Mr. White was "killed over nothing," according to the report. They also claim that Mr. Boisseau violated hospital policy by carrying a gun.

Jury deliberations in the trial started Sept. 20.

Marlon Levy, MD, interim CEO of VCU Health, issued the following statement after the shooting:

"We are so incredibly thankful and grateful for the joint police response and the brave actions of our own team members and first responders. Our first responders and team members demonstrated the best of what VCU Health stands for."