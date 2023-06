A man accused of shooting a hospital building in Audrain County, Mo., pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage, ABC affiliate KMIZ reported June 20.

Jeffrey Huntington, 57, was sentenced to five years' probation, 10 days in jail and 100 hours of community service to be completed within a year. He must also comply with alcohol testing, treatment and aftercare and not possess or consume alcohol while on probation, according to the report.