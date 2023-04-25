Indiana hospitals oppose legislation designed to lower costs

The Indiana Hospital Association opposes an amended bill that would fine hospitals for charging more than 260 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate for procedures, The Herald Bulletin reported April 25.

Proponents of the bill argue that it will help lower healthcare costs, while the Indiana Hospital Association argues that it will negatively affect hospitals and patients.

Following a second reading of the bill by the Senate on April 24, Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor claimed a victory as the Senate removed "price cap" provisions.

However, Mr. Tabor told The Herald Bulletin that the association still opposes the bill.

The House version of the bill would fine offending hospitals 1 percent of the hospital's net patient revenue. The Senate version would use a more complex algorithm to determine fines.