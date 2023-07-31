HCA faces discrimination lawsuit from EEOC

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is accusing Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare of discriminating against an employee and retaliating against him when the employee reported discrimination, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that an Asian American HCA employee was passed over for a promotion in favor of a younger, underqualified white employee. After the employee complained, the lawsuit alleges that the employer retaliated against him through write-ups, berating him and finally terminating him.

HCA divisions Tennessee Healthcare and GME Overhead were also included in the federal lawsuit filed in Nashville, according to a July 31 EEOC news release.

"Our culture is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect – for our patients and for each other," a HCA spokesperson told Becker's. "We are disappointed that the EEOC chose to file this legal action and intend to vigorously defend ourselves through the legal process."