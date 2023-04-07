Former Cleveland Clinic pharmacist indicted in pill theft

A former pharmacy manager at Cleveland Clinic was indicted April 4 on four counts of aggravated theft, one count of distributing a dangerous drug and one count of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, according to court documents.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy filed suit in early January against David Reamensnyder with the accusation he stole four types of drugs from Cleveland Clinics' Hillcrest Hospital Pharmacy from about October 2018 through June 2021. The medications are 1,400 Wellbutrin tablets, 800 Lexapro tablets, 500 Zoloft tablets and 550 finasteride tablets.

Becker's asked the system about Mr. Reamensnyder's duration of employment, his roles and why he stopped working there. A spokesperson sent the response: "Once we became aware of this matter, we immediately initiated an internal review and notified the State of Ohio Pharmacy Board. His employment was terminated following our investigation."

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Mr. Reamensnyder was promoted to pharmacy operations manager in January 2018 and left the hospital in July 2021, cleveland.com reported.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 19.